Donovan.jpg

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws to first base during a game against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- For the first time in three years, the Cardinals Caravan is coming back to Hannibal.

The Cardinals Caravan will be stopping at the Mabee Sports Complex at Hannibal-LaGrange University from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.