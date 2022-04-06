The St. Louis Cardinals enter the 2022 season as a team in transition that is hoping for one more deep postseason run with a trio of franchise greats that helped St. Louis capture two World Series championships.
10-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina announced that he will retire following the season after 19 seasons of baseball.
Adam Wainwright may be heading into his final season as well, although he finished seventh in the Cy Young Award voting in 2021.
The longtime battery of Molina and Wainwright could break the all-time record of starts with 20 more, which is held by the Tigers duo of Bill Freehan and Mickey Lolich.
Three-time National League MVP Albert Pujols is returning to St. Louis for a farewell tour after 10 seasons in Los Angeles, donning Cardinal red for the first time since the 2011 World Series.
Pujols will chase the 700 home run club and could join Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth if he can manage 21 more bombs in a part-time role this season.
All three players are older than the new manager of the Cardinals, Oliver Marmol. The 35-year-old rookie manager was promoted from bench coach after the front office unexpectedly fired Mike Shildt following a 17-game winning streak that propelled St. Louis to a playoff spot in 2021.
The Cardinals are not just a team parading around aging franchise icons in need of a rebuild. They have All-Star level veterans in their prime like first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado.
St. Louis also has a youthful starting outfield of Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson; along with second-year Lars Nootbaar, who will serve as fourth outfielder.
O’Neill had a breakout season, batting .286 with a .560 slugging percentage, 34 home runs, 80 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and his second straight Gold Glove.
Bader won his first Gold Glove in center field and set career highs in batting average, slugging percentage, doubles, home runs and RBIs in 2021.
Carlson enters his age-23 season after placing third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting, with plenty of room to improve after a promising 2021.
Second baseman Tommy Edman won his first Gold Glove in 2021 after an up-and-down season with the bat. After a summer slump, Edman surged to bat .262, hit 41 doubles and steal 30 bases.
The Cardinals are hoping for a bounce back season from shortstop Paul DeJong, who batted .197 in 2021. DeJong plays strong defense and has power, but will be challenged by Edmundo Sosa should he fall into another slump.
Marmol may give catcher Andrew Knizner more starts this year as the club hopes to rest Molina more and see if the 27-year-old is capable of being Molina’s heir apparent.
The Cardinals declined Matt Carpenter’s $18.5 million option, ending the three-time All-Star’s 11-year tenure with the club after three successive years in decline.
Carpenter had served as designated hitter during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and the Cardinals used part of the money they saved from declining his option to sign Corey Dickerson.
Dickerson will serve as the team’s primary designated hitter against right-handers, as well as a part-time outfielder.
Even at 40, Wainwright is the staff ace of the Cardinals. He was a workhorse last season, going 206.1 innings with 174 strikeouts, 17 wins and a 3.05 ERA.
With injuries to Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas; St. Louis struggled to piece together a starting rotation behind Wainwright last season.
Flaherty begins the 2022 season on the injured list with a shoulder issue. Hudson returned from Tommy John surgery late last season ahead of schedule and Mikolas missed all of 2020 and most of 2021 with injuries.
This trio of pitchers excelled in 2019 and helped lead them to the division title. It can be argued that the health of Flaherty, Hudson and Mikolas can make or break this team in 2022.
The Cardinals parted ways with Carlos Martinez and Kwang-Hyun Kim in the offseason and added former Mets and Blue Jays southpaw Steven Matz as a free agent.
Beyond that, the Cardinals have Jake Woodford and Drew VerHagen as rotation options. They also have Johan Oviedo, who struggled with command last year.
Look for the Cardinals to throw 22-year-old southpaw Matthew Liberatore into the rotation mix sometime this season, after being ranked the No. 43 prospect in baseball coming into 2022.
The Cardinals are unsure what they will get out of talented, but injury-prone flamethrowers Jordan Hicks and Alex Reyes.
Hicks opens the season in the rotation after being primarily a reliever at the major league level.
Reyes was placed on the 60-day injured list to start the season. He was an All-Star closer in the first half, but faded down the stretch and gave up a two-run home run to Cody Bellinger in the Wild Card Game lost to the Dodgers.
Giovanny Gallegos has been one of the top relievers in the National League over the past several seasons and enters the season as the Cardinals closer.
Left-hander Genesis Cabrera is likely to be the primary setup pitcher, with the Cardinals still figuring out the rest of the roles for the bullpen.
With the Pirates and Reds tanking and the Cubs rebuilding; the primary competition for the Cardinals in the NL Central are the Brewers.
Milwaukee won the division last season because of its dominating pitching. The Brewers are loaded with arms including Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, All-Star starters Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta, 2020 Rookie of the Year Devin Williams and All-Star southpaw closer Josh Hader.
The Brewers are an average offensive team full of solid, but unspectacular hitters. One wild card for Milwaukee is Christian Yelich, who they hope can return to MVP form.
The Mets made a splash in the offseason by signing Max Scherzer and Starling Marte, but enter the season with Jacob deGrom on the injured list.
The Giants led the league with 107 wins in 2021 as a surprise team and will give top prospect Joey Bart the first crack at replacing three-time World Series champion Buster Posey behind the plate.
Other teams figured to be in the mix in the National League include the Phillies and Padres, a pair of teams that routinely make splashy offseason moves that fail to turn into success on the field.
The Marlins could be a sleeper team with its emerging rotation of Sandy Alcantara, Trevor Rogers and several other promising arms.
The Dodgers and Braves remain the class of the National League after winning the last two World Series championships.
Where the Cardinals rank among contending teams hinges on a number of factors, including Marmol’s adjustment as a rookie manager, a potential rebound by DeJong and if the last dance for a trio of legendary players adds any extra motivation.
None of these factors is more important than the health and productivity of the pitching. Injuries, lack of depth and poor performance nearly derailed the Cardinals season before the All-Star break.
Let’s hope the pitching holds up and makes the farewell tour more than just nostalgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.