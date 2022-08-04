It would be an understatement to say this year's trading deadline was dominated by the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
It's not often when a 23-year-old hitter who was won a World Series, made two All-Star teams, a batting title and has been compared to all-time greats is available. The last time was around 15 years ago when the Marlins traded Miguel Cabrera to the Tigers.
At the end of the day, Padres general manager A.J. Preller was just more aggressive in the pursuit of Soto than Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and other front offices around the league.
There's no doubt it was disappointing for Cardinals fans, including myself, when the news broke Tuesday morning that San Diego pulled off the trade for Soto and Josh Bell from the Nationals.
As notoriously tight-lipped as Mozeliak is, the Cardinals offers for Soto will probably never be released. Although, I'm sure it would had been a lot.
Also, Mozeliak has never been one to make big moves at the deadline, other than the 2009 deal with the Athletics for Matt Holliday.
ESPN baseball analyst Jeff Passan reported that the Cardinals refused to part with outfielder Dylan Carlson in the Soto trade talks, derailing the deal with Washington.
My first thought was Carlson shouldn't hold up a deal for a generational talent like Soto, who has two more seasons remaining after this one until free agency.
Of course, who knows what else the Nationals wanted in addition to Carlson. Perhaps top prospects Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, along with Nolan Gorman and Matt Liberatore.
Regardless of the disappointment of not landing Soto, it is completely unfair to put any blame on Carlson, who had nothing to do with the process.
While Carlson will never be the player that Soto is, that is true for almost every player in the league.
Carlson has the potential to be an above average offensive player and has been a good defender in center field, a position the Cardinals entrusted him with after Tuesday's trade of Harrison Bader to the Yankees for left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Bader is a Gold Glover, sparkplug on the bases and fan favorite; but is dealing with plantar fasciitis that's kept him out of the lineup for over a month. Which was probably the reason for Mozeliak's reluctance to trade Carlson.
The Cardinals seen glimpses of what Gorman and Liberatore can do this year, with mixed results.
Gorman has shown great power potential and has handled second base well defensively, but still needs to cut down on strikeouts and get on base more.
Liberatore has made six starts for the Cardinals this season and posted a 5.33 ERA in 27 innings. He is back in Memphis for more seasoning.
Walker's future appears to be in the outfield, with third base blocked by Nolan Arenado. He joins Alec Burleson as players knocking on the door for corner outfield spots in the majors after putting up strong minor league seasons.
Paul DeJong is getting another chance at shortstop after a recall from the minor leagues, with Tommy Edman getting the majority of playing time there in his absence.
Winn has wowed scouts with his defense and throwing arm, possibly being the team's long-term answer to shortstop. He could reach the big leagues as soon as mid-2023 and likely by 2024.
I'll look at the bright side of getting to keep these prospects, although part of me wishes the Cardinals could have acquired Soto to pair him with Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt in the middle of the order in a season the team is saying goodbye to Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols and perhaps Adam Wainwright.
That said, pitching has been the main weak spot on the team this season with injuries of Jack Flaherty, Steven Matz and Alex Reyes. The Cardinals also have injury concerns with Jordan Hicks and Dakota Hudson, who is coming off of Tommy John surgery.
Acquiring additional pitching was absolutely the biggest priority for the Cardinals at the deadline and should had been a bigger priority last offseason.
The acquisition of left-handed starters Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana should help solidify the rotation. Neither pitcher would be considered an ace, but will give the team innings.
Montgomery had a 3.69 ERA in 114.2 innings with the Yankees this season, pitching in the toughest division in baseball against high-powered offenses. The Cardinals also will have his services in 2023.
Quintana is not the same pitcher he was five to six years ago, but has had a nice rebound season with the Pirates this season, posting a 3.50 ERA in 103 innings pitched.
At the very least, Quintana should be able to fill a rotation spot and provide innings similar to last season's deadline acquisitions Jon Lester and J.A. Happ.
The Cardinals also acquired right-handed reliever Chris Stratton in the Quintana trade, which sent Johan Oviedo and minor leaguer Malcom Nunez to Pittsburgh.
Stratton has been a serviceable reliever in the past, but had struggled with the Pirates this season, posting a 5.09 ERA in 41 appearances. Although, he did pitch a scoreless inning in relief in his first appearance with the Cardinals on Tuesday.
The additions of Quintana and Montgomery will send Andre Pallante back to the bullpen, giving the team another late-inning option to go with Ryan Helsley, Gio Gallegos and Genesis Cabrera.
The NL Central is a weak division and the Cardinals are neck-and-neck with the Brewers in the division race. With the Brewers unloading star closer Josh Hader at the deadline, the division crown is for the taking for St. Louis.
While these two low-key moves could help propel the Cardinals to its first division title since 2019, the playoffs will be tough this year with the Dodgers, Padres, Mets and Braves awaiting.
