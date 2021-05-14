LA PLATA, Mo. -- A late rally by Canton gives the Tigers a 9-3 win over Marion County in the first round of the Class 1 District 13 tournament.
The game was tied at 2-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when the Tigers exploded for four runs to take a 6-2 lead. The Mustangs scored one run in the sixth inning, but Canton would add three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Canton starting pitcher Garrett Lillard was the winning pitcher after going six innings with 11 strikeouts, while allowing eight hits, two walks and one earned run.
Marion County starting pitcher Spence Whetstone was the losing pitcher after going 4.2 innings with five strikeouts, while allowing six hits, three walks and two earned runs. He was relieved by Cooper Stotts, who pitched the remainder of the game.
Tigers catcher Kegan Birck went 2-for-4 with a double, run and an RBI. Shortstop Dalton Berhorst went 2-for-4 with a run. Right fielder Brady Hoewing went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run.
Mustangs left fielder Shawn Martin went 2-for-3 with a double, four stolen bases and three RBIs. Catcher Root Cheney went 2-for-4 with a double and three stolen bases. Second baseman Sean Kindhart went 1-for-2 with a walk, stolen base and two runs.
Marion County finishes the season with a 9-6 record, which is the best record the Mustangs have had in five years.
Canton (11-6) will play La Plata (17-1) in the Class 1 District 13 semifinals on Monday at 5 p.m. in La Plata.