LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Defense and spreading the ball around were key in Canton's 52-26 win over Knox County in the consolation semifinals of the Highland girls basketball tournament on Thursday.
"We just talked about being athletic and beating people to the passes and anticipating," said Canton head coach Danielle Baker. "We had a goal of a certain amount of points that we wanted to hold them to and we didn't do that in the first half. We had to re-evaluate and regroup and just step it up a little bit."
The Lady Tigers controlled the pace of play from the start and roared out to a 18-10 lead with the aid of seven points from sophomore shooting guard Emma Hultz.
In the second quarter, Canton junior guard Brooke Brewer drained two 3-pointers and the Lady Tigers had six points from the bench.
Canton connected with six 3-pointers, but were not accurate from beyond the arc on Thursday.
"That's what we've been averaging with the 3-pointers," Baker said. "I love the three-ball, but we need to push it inside more. We just don't have a dominant post player, so sometimes I think we fall in love with the three-point line."
Both teams came out with an lackluster offensive output in the third quarter, combining for just 13 points.
The Lady Tigers defense stifled the Lady Eagles offense all of the second half, limiting Knox County to nine points.
Although Knox County struggled to score, the Lady Eagles played tough defense and rebounded well the entire game. Knox County combined for 31 rebounds.
"They did rebound the ball really well and I thought we struggled to score in the third quarter," Baker said. "It wasn't until I had to put a little more ball pressure on them up top before we really got going."
Savanna Schrage and Abigail Becker tied for the team lead in scoring for the Lady Eagles with eight points. Brianna Miller had 10 rebounds to lead Knox County.
Canton freshman shooting guard Macy Glasgow scored six points off the bench in the fourth quarter and had a total of eight points and six rebounds for the game.
Lady Tigers sophomore shooting guard Emma Hultz scored a team-high 10 points and had four rebounds. Junior point guard Nariah Clay scored nine points and led Canton with eight rebounds.
10 different players scored for Canton during their win against Knox County.
"The last couple of games we only had two main scorers and then only four or five people score at the most," Baker said. "We've been talking about how it's got to be a team effort. So that was also one of our goals tonight and everybody really looked to score and go to the basket. That's always exciting when everybody scores."
Canton (6-5) will play in the consolation final on Saturday at 1 p.m. against either Clark County or Highland. Those two schools played the other consolation final at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers will then play a road contest against Highland (5-2) on Tuesday after the tournament ends.
"We are going to forget about this game and re-focus," Baker said. "Get our minds ready and get a game plan for Saturday."
