CANTON, Mo. -- Canton defeated South Shelby 58-54 in Tuesday's home boys basketball game.
Tigers senior Dalton Berhorst scored a team-high 15 points. Junior Kyle Frazier added 11 points, while junior Evan Burbridge put up 10 points.
Canton (2-4) will host Unity (Illinois) in its next game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
