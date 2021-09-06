MONROE CITY, Mo. — Canton came away with the tournament title on Saturday after defeating the hometown team in the 24th Annual Monroe City Sofball Tournament.
Canton entered the tournament as a No. 5 seed, and played in three close games. The Lady Tigers defeated Clark County 5-4 in the first round, La Plata 3-1 in the second round and Monroe City 3-2 in the championship game.
The championship game was a game between ace pitchers, with Canton’s Kenzie Guilfoyle and Monroe City’s Kailynn Fuemmeler in the circle. Both pitchers went a full seven innings, with Fuemmeler recording eight strikeouts and Guilfoyle recording five strikeouts.
The game was tied until the fifth, until Monroe CIty took a brief 2-1 lead. Canton then tied it up in the sixth and took a 3-2 lead in the seventh.
It was a big tournament for Monroe City freshman Audri Youngblood, who had seven hits and three RBIs.
Monroe City’s offense came alive in the first two games of the tournament, with the Lady Panthers defeating Knox County 17-5 and Hannibal 12-2.
Hannibal defeated Brookfield 5-2 in the first game before falling to Monroe City in the second game. The Lady Pirates bounced back to take third in the tournament after defeating La Plata 6-5 in nine innings in the third-place game.
The Lady Pirates were in action again on Monday, falling to Fulton 10-2 on the road in their North Central Missouri Conference opener. Kylie McAfee and Emilee Wilson each had a hit and an RBI.
Hannibal (3-5) will host Moberly (1-2) in its home opener on Tuesday.
Monroe City (2-3) will play at Clark County (1-1), while Canton (5-0) will host Westran (4-2) in its home opener on Tuesday.