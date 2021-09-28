PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Canton came away with its fourth straight victory in a 5-1 win over the Lady Mustangs at Marion County High School on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers gave Kenzie Guilfoyle the day off in the circle, but she came through at the plate. Canton’s lone senior went 4-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI.
“(Guilfoyle) kind of had an off-Saturday, so we are happy to see her back to being confident at the plate,” said Canton head coach Kristyn Caldwell. “She just keeps hitting.”
Canton struck early, scoring two runs in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Macie Fisher singled and stole second, setting her up to score on a Kielyn Ott double. Ott was later driven in by a single from Guilfoyle.
Neither team was able to get much going offensively for the next few innings with Marion County senior Halle Keilholz and Canton sophomore Emma Hultz engaged in a pitcher’s duel.
Marion County head coach Ciara Foster said Keilholz hit her spots well against Canton.
“Halle does a good job and I think our defense feels confident when she’s on the mound,” Foster said. “So I’m confident in Halle and she’s thrown a lot this year. I think she’s thrown well.”
Keilholz pitched a complete game with four strikeouts, while allowing 10 hits, no walks and four earned runs.
Hultz would also pitch a complete game with nine strikeouts. She earned the win after limiting Marion County to five hits, two walks and one earned run.
“(Hultz) did great,” Caldwell said. “We needed to give Kenzie a break and Emma stepped up and pitched wonderful.”
Canton broke the scoreless streak in the top of the fifth inning when Nariah Clay singled and was later driven in by a Hultz sacrifice fly.
The Lady Tigers added another run in the top of the sixth inning when Kadee Guilfoyle singled to drive in Kenzie Biggerstaff.
“I think (getting the early lead) was good,” Caldwell said. “We usually score in the first inning and then we keep going on dry spells. So I was proud that we kept scoring throughout the game and not just the first inning.”
Marion County was finally able to break through in the sixth inning after being limited to just two baserunners in the first five innings.
Karissa Kennedy started a one-out rally for the Lady Mustangs when she singled and stole second. She would later be thrown out at home attempting to score off a double from Delaney Straus. Straus would then be driven in by a double from Riley Donath to narrow Canton’s lead to 4-1.
“Our bats had been dead the past couple of days,” Foster said. “That was our talk before the game. Have fun, come out, show up and I think they did. Once they started having fun, our bats came alive and I really think we can compete with anybody.”
Canton scored its final run in the seventh inning when Biggerstaff doubled to drive in Allie Ruffcorn.
Canton (12-3) will play at Monroe City (8-7) in its next game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“We are going to keep working on our hitting and cleaning up some fielding errors,” Caldwell said. “Other than that, we should be good.”
Marion County (8-6) will play at Van-Far (8-9) in its next game on Monday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.
“We’ve had three games every week (lately),” Foster said. “I think for Van-Far, we get to go back to the little things in practice (with the time off). We are going to hit live. Got to do the routine things that get lost sometime in the season.”