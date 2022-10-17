SHELBYVILLE, Mo. -- Four in a row.
It took nine innings, but Canton came away with a 3-2 win over North Shelby in the Class 1 District 9 championship game on Saturday.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SHELBYVILLE, Mo. -- Four in a row.
It took nine innings, but Canton came away with a 3-2 win over North Shelby in the Class 1 District 9 championship game on Saturday.
Canton scored a run in both the second and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead midway through the game.
North Shelby scored a run in the fifth inning and Natalie Thrasher hit an RBI single for North Shelby in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2.
The Lady Raiders were threatening in the bottom of the seventh, but Allie Ruffcorn came in relief of starting pitcher Emma Hultz and pitched out of the jam, forcing extra innings.
Macie Fisher hit a two-out RBI double to score what would be the game-winning run for Canton in the top of the ninth inning.
It will be a rematch of last year state sectional, with Canton (23-5) playing La Plata (18-10) in the opening round of the Class 1 state tournament on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The game will be played at La Plata High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.