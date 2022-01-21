PALMYRA, Mo. — Canton is the consolation bracket winner of the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament after defeating Van-Far 67-52 in the consolation final on Friday.
After falling to Palmyra in the opening round on Monday, the Tigers defeated Mark Twain on Wednesday before besting Van-Far in Friday’s consolation final.
Canton raced out to a 16-8 lead after a quarter of play, but Van-Far brought the deficit down by halftime with Canton holding a slim 29-28 lead after two quarters of play.
The Tigers put away the Indians in the second half, outscoring Van-Far by a 38-24 margin.
Canton senior Dalton Berhorst led the way in scoring with 21 points.
The Tigers had three other players reach double-digit scoring with Preston Brewer scoring 17 points, Kyle Frazier scoring 12 points and Evan Burbridge scoring 12 points.
Canton (6-8) will play at Mark Twain (4-11) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
