LA PLATA, Mo. -- Third time was the charm for Canton as it faced off against La Plata in the Class 1 state sectional game for third straight season.
Canton found itself on the wrong end of the previous two state sectional games against La Plata, losing by one run each time.
Canton's bats would not allow it to happen this year, with Canton coming away with a 12-0 win in five innings over La Plata on Wednesday.
"It feels great," said Canton head coach Kristyn Arens. "It was nice to finally go in and do it."
Lady Tigers starting pitcher Emma Hultz quickly dispatched the first two La Plata batters in the first inning, but allowed three straight infield hits to get in a bases loaded jam before pitching out of it.
The momentum went Canton's way with Nariah Clay singling and Madison Gorrell walking and later advancing on a double steal. Then, Hultz came through with a two-RBI double to give the Lady Tigers an early lead.
"We are no stranger to bases loaded (jams), so we just kept our composure and got out of that," Arens said. "We scored every inning, which is what our goal always is."
Hultz was once again able to pitch out of trouble in the second inning when first baseman Macy Glasgow tagged out Macy Davidson after she dropped down a bunt and caught Audrey Belfield in a rundown to turn a double play.
Glasgow then came through with a two-run home run in the bottom half of the second to increase Canton's lead to 4-0.
Canton chased Snow out of the game in the third inning after the La Plata junior allowed back-to-back bases loaded walks to Guilfoyle and Glasgow.
With La Plata inserting Kierstin Wood in relief, she allowed a two-RBI double to Kielyn Ott that gave Canton a 8-0 lead.
Canton was not done and would tack on three additional runs in the third, with a two-RBI single by Nariah Clay and a sacrifice fly by Madison Gorrell that scored Macie Fisher.
"It was what this lineup can do and it's anybody's night," Arens said. "They all just came out firing on all cylinders."
Guilfoyle hit an RBI single that scored Hultz in the fourth inning to increase Canton's lead to 12-0.
Glasgow went 2-for-2 with a walk, home run, two runs and three RBIs. Clay went 2-for-3 with a run, stolen base and two RBIs.
Hultz earned the win in the circle after pitching a five-inning shutout with five strikeouts, while allowing four hits and no walks.
"Emma pitched great as usual," Arens said. "They are a good-hitting team and she was spinning the ball so we could make easy plays."
Snow was the losing pitcher and had six strikeouts, while allowing five walks, four hits and nine earned runs in 2.2 innings. Wood pitched 1.1 innings in relief and allowed one walk, four hits and two earned runs.
Canton (24-5) will play in the Class 1 quarterfinal on Saturday, Oct. 22.
"We are just going to keep doing what we are doing in practice," Arens said. "Really just work on fine-tuning our defense."
