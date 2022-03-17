CANTON, Mo. — Canton enters the 2022 season with a new goalkeeper and a challenging schedule as the team looks to find its identity.
Canton head coach Sarah Mueller said her top goals is string wins together and limit opponent’s scoring.
“We have some pretty athletic girls who are picking up soccer quickly and that’s all you can expect as a coach,” Mueller said. “I think we are going to turn some heads on how athletic we are.”
Canton graduated last year’s starting goalkeeper, Christina Cochran, who was one of two seniors on the 2021 club.
The goalkeeper spot will now be occupied by sophomore Sierra Schmitz.
“She hasn’t played before, but she’s pretty aggressive and not scared,” Mueller said. “That’s pretty much what we want in a goalkeeper to try to make the plays they are expected to make. Every once in awhile she’s going to come up with a good save.”
Canton does return plenty of experience with five seniors on this year’s roster.
Among those seniors include forward Emilee Gorrell, who is hoping to have a big year in her final high school season.
Gorrell said the team has been working on spacing and marking up opposing players in practice.
“We’ve been working as a team on offense and defense, passing and working together,” Gorrell said. “We follow each other when we do a give-and-go. We do that and shooting Sierra has been doing her goalie stuff and I think she’s been doing pretty well.”
Gorrell will partner with sophomore forward Macie Fisher to be Canton’s top goal-scoring threats.
Defensively, Canton will rely on junior defender Madison Gorrell, sophomore midfielder Kinsey Biggerstaff, junior midfielder Kimbrelyn Thrower and senior defender MaKenna Raleigh.
Madison Gorrell will be looked at as the leader of the defense.
“We are going to play a lot of defense in our games and hope that carries over to offense,” Mueller said. “Where we can do some quick counters. All of the girls are going to be defensive-minded.”
Mueller has had the team working on all aspects of the game in preseason practices.
“We work on a lot of stuff,” Mueller said. “We’ve been working on possession, finding space and getting back and retreating back and playing defense. Just because the play is past you, doesn’t mean you can’t get back and play on defense.”
Canton finished 4-16 last season and fell to Lutheran St. Charles in the first round of the Class 1 District 4 Tournament.
The schedule remains tough for Canton this season, with games against Quincy High, Quincy Notre Dame, Winfield and Battle.
“Our schedule is not very easy at all, so all of our games are going to be a battle,” Mueller said. “We are up for the challenge. Our girls are going to have a never say die attitude and keep playing until the game’s over.”
One team that Emilee Gorrell is looking forward to playing is Central Lee, who Canton plays twice this season.
“Last year, we tied with (Central Lee) and it went into overtime and we won in a penalty kick,” Gorrell said. “When they came here, we lost. So I think it could go either way.”
2022 Schedule
March 18 — at Kirksville
March 23 — Winfield
March 30 — at Battle
April 5 — Fort Madison
April 7 — at Quincy
April 14 — at Quincy Notre Dame
April 19 — Keokuk
April 21 — Central Lee
April 27 — Quincy
April 29 — at Central Lee
May 5 — Kirksville
May 10 — at Mexico
May 12 — at Moberly
