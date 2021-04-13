CANTON, Mo. — Canton had the lead through much of Tuesday’s home baseball game, but was unable to finish, falling to Brashear 3-2.
Brashear was down 2-1 going into the seventh inning when Brandon Jochimsen hit a two-RBI double to give Brashearthe lead and eventual win.
Canton had a lead in the third inning when Garrett Lillard hit a single to drive in Dalton Berhorst.
Brashear tied it up in the fourth inning and Canton regained the lead in the sixth inning when a sacrifice bunt by Aydin Morland scored Lillard.
Kegan Birck was the losing pitcher after going 6.2 innings with five strikeouts.
Canton (4-3) will play at Knox County on Saturday in their next game.