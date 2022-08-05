CANTON, Mo. -- The Canton R-V School District will hold a meeting for student-athletes and parents for all those participating in fall sports at the junior high and high school levels on Monday.
The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. at the cafeteria. Any questions can be directed to Clint Smith at csmith@canton.k12.mo.us.
