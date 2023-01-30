LA PLATA, Mo. -- Both Canton teams had a successful start in the La Plata Invitational on Monday.
The Lady Tigers defeated Putnam County 69-28 in a convincing opening round win with the help of 17 points from junior Macie Fisher.
Canton had three other players reach double figures in scoring -- Macy Glasgow with 14 points, Emma Hultz with 13 points and Kielyn Ott with 13 points.
It did not take long for Canton to get a big lead, taking a 22-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 36-18 lead by halftime.
Canton (15-6) will face North Shelby (17-3) in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. North Shelby routed Scotland County 64-28 in the tournament opener on Monday, with Caroline Linberger scoring a team-high 19 points.
Canton also defeated Putnam County in the boys opener by a score of 61-33.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Preston Brewer with 22 points, while Kyle Frazier added 12 points.
Canton (12-9) will continue play in the tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Both Marion County basketball teams fell in the road doubleheader against Knox County on Monday.
The Lady Mustangs fell to Knox County 51-43 in overtime and are now 3-16. Freshman Kennedy Hathaway scored a team-high 17 points.
The Mustangs fell to Knox County 64-39 and are now 8-11.
Marion County will host Silex for a doubleheader on Saturday, with the girls game starting at 1 p.m. and the boys game to follow.
