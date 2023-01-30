Fisher.jpg

File photo of Canton junior Macie Fisher dribbling the ball during the Tony Lenzini Tournament quarterfinal against Van-Far on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

LA PLATA, Mo. -- Both Canton teams had a successful start in the La Plata Invitational on Monday.

The Lady Tigers defeated Putnam County 69-28 in a convincing opening round win with the help of 17 points from junior Macie Fisher.

