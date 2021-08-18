Canton softball searching for its identity

CANTON, Mo. -- After making it to the Class 1 State Softball Tournament in 2020, Canton is trying to make a return trip with a younger roster.
Canton returns two seniors, but has a relatively youthful roster with five freshmen and three sophomores. Eight out of the 14 players on the Tigers are either freshmen or sophomores.
"We are still trying to figure out our own identity," said Canton head coach Kristyn Caldwell. "I definitely think that a district championship is one of our goals and we hope to get back to the sectional round. Ultimately, it is up to the girls and how well the younger players can develop."
Canton had a very successful season in 2020, going 15-1 and falling to La Plata 4-3 in the opening round of the state tournament.
One of the key leaders for the Lady Tigers will be senior pitcher Kenzie Guilfoyle, Canton's No. 1 pitcher. Canton's other senior -- Emilee Gorrell -- will also be looked to for leadership on a young team.
Guilfoyle said she plans on help the team bond and coach up the younger players.
"Last year, we didn't get as far as we wanted, but this year I think we have a good shot to redeem ourselves," Guilfoyle said. "I think we should get far if we stick together as a team."
After Guilfoyle, Canton will have sophomore Emma Hultz as the Lady Tigers No. 2 pitcher.
Caldwell has put an emphasis on team defense with both pitchers relying on a pitch-to-contact approach.
"Without having a big strikeout pitcher on the mound, that's going to make our defense have to step up," Caldwell said. "Kenzie and Emma will be great in the circle, but they are not going to strike out the whole lineup like we have in the past."
Sophomore Kinsey Biggerstaff is penciled in as Canton's starting catcher after taking the job as a freshman in 2020.
"Kinsey Biggerstaff was tremendous as a freshman last year," Caldwell said. "Over the summer, she has just made strides and she is going to be one of the best catchers in the area. I'm really looking forward to her having a great season."
Biggerstaff, Holtz and Guilfoyle will be the team's top three hitters this season, with many spots still up for grabs.
Most starters will likely not be decided until it gets closer to opening day on Aug. 27 in Mark Twain.
"I think we should have a strong offense," Guilfoyle said. "We have a lot of spots to be filled from last year. We lost a lot of our stronger players, but I think these underclassmen coming in can fill those spots."
Caldwell said there may need to be a different approach with less power hitters on the team.
"We are very fast, so I think that's what is going to help us win a lot of games," Caldwell said. "Our speed is going to be what helps us find our identity. So I look forward to that being a huge part of our game."
2021 Schedule
Aug. 27 -- at Mark Twain
Aug. 31 -- Clopton
Sept. 2 -- at Knox County
Sept. 4 -- Monroe City Tournament
Sept. 7 -- Westran
Sept. 9 --North Shelby
Sept. 14 -- at Highland
Sept. 16 -- Paris
Sept. 20 -- Highland
Sept. 21 -- at Macon
Sept. 23 -- at Hannibal
Sept. 25 -- Paris Tournament
Sept. 27 -- Clark County
Sept. 28 -- at Marion County
Sept. 30 -- at Monroe City
Oct. 2 -- Schuyler County Tournament
Oct. 4 - Palmyra
Oct. 7 -- at Scotland County
Oct. 11 -- Louisiana