CANTON, Mo. — The Canton softball team defeated Paris 14-3 at home on Tuesday, giving the Lady Tigers their eighth win in the past nine games.
Allie Ruffcorn was the winning pitcher. Emma Holtz had two doubles and three RBIs for Canton.
Canton (15-4) will play at Scotland County (5-13) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m. After that, the Lady Tigers have two more games remaining in the regular season.
District seeding was announced for the Lady Tigers on Tuesday. Canton is seeded No. 1 in the Class 1 District 8 Tournament and will host the winner of No. 4 Knox County and No. 5 Marion County on Oct. 15.