SHELBYVILLE, Mo. -- Canton defeated Knox County 15-2 in the Class 1 District 9 semifinal on Thursday.
Emma Hultz earned the win in the circle after striking out nine batters.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 5:34 pm
Kinsey Biggerstaff went 2-for-3 with five RBIs, while Macie Fisher recorded her 100th career hit.
Canton (22-5) will play North Shelby (17-5) in the Class 1 District 9 championship game on Saturday at noon at North Shelby High School.
