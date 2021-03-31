ELSBERRY, Mo. -- The Canton girls soccer team won its first game of the season on Tuesday night, defeating Elsberry 7-2 at Elsberry High School.
Junior Emilee Gorrell and sophomore Kimberlyn Thrower each scored two goals for Canton. Freshman Macie Fisher, senior Ashlie Weaver and sophomore Madison Gorrell each scored one goal.
Junior MaKenna Raleigh, junior Cora Shaffer, freshman Kinsey Biggerstaff, Fisher and Weaver each were credited with assists.
Canton senior goalkeeper Christina Cochran had five saves.
Canton (1-1) will play at Fort Madison in its next game on Tuesday, April 6.