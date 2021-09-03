CANTON, Mo. -- The Canton boys soccer soccer team fell to the Quincy Notre Dame junior varsity team 4-3 on Thursday in Canton.
The game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and went into a PK shootout, where QND outscored Canton 3-2.
Trevor Biggerstaff scored Canton's only regulation time goal and it was assisted by Ryley McDaniel and Brady Hoewing.
Canton goalkeeper Tyler Frazier made seven saves. Canton had 12 fouls, three offsides, seven corner kicks and 10 shots on goal.
Canton (1-4) will play at Quincy on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Tigers next game.