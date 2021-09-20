CANTON, Mo. — The Canton boys soccer team defeated the Quincy High School C Team 2-0 on Monday at Culver-Stockton College.
Both Canton goals were scored by Zach Sparrow, with Brady Hoewing and Trevor Biggerstaff getting the assists.
Canton totaled eight shots on goal, five corner kicks, six fouls and one offsides. Quincy had four shots on goal, three corner kicks, four fouls and one offsides.
Tigers goalkeepers Tyler Frazier and Preston Brewer combined to share a shutout.
Canton (2-7-1) will compete in the Winfield Warrior Classic, opening up against Elsberry with Silex on Wednesday. The Tigers will play Winfield on Thursday and Festus on Saturday.