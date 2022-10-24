CANTON, Mo. -- Canton continued its postseason dominance on Saturday, defeating Braymer with Breckenridge 10-0 in the Class 1 state quarterfinal at Cottonbowl Field.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 11:55 am
CANTON, Mo. -- Canton continued its postseason dominance on Saturday, defeating Braymer with Breckenridge 10-0 in the Class 1 state quarterfinal at Cottonbowl Field.
Canton pitcher Emma Hultz pitched a five-inning shutout with 10 strikeouts.
The Lady Tigers scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second and five in the third.
Nariah Clay, Macie Fisher and Allie Ruffcorn each had two hits in Saturday's win.
Canton (25-5) will play Marion C. Early (25-7) in the Class 1 state semifinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
