CANTON, Mo. -- Canton has made its mark with small and talented teams, coming home with three straight Class 1 District 9 softball championships.
The expectations remain high for Canton going into the 2022 season.
"We have the same goals that we have every year," said Canton senior infielder Nariah Clay. "Get far into the postseason and make a state run and hopefully get there this year. Just picking up where we left off last year as we do every year."
The Lady Tigers finished second in Class 1 during the 2019 season, but La Plata has been a roadblock since then with Canton falling to the Lady Bulldogs by one run in the sectional round the past two seasons.
"I think this team is capable of whatever they put their minds to," said Canton head coach Kristyn Arens. "We only have 13 (players), so we are low on numbers. If everyone stays healthy, I don't see why we couldn't go all the way."
The Lady Tigers return everyone but All-Region pitcher and Culver-Stockton College commit Kenzie Guilfoyle.
Canton will look to junior Emma Hultz to fill those shoes as the team's No. 1 pitcher.
"That's very important, just because we continue to have that same team chemistry as we did last year," Clay said. "Losing a pitcher is always tough, but we have Emma Hultz and she will pick up right where she left off last year. I think that it benefits us a lot in having everybody back."
Hultz and the other Canton pitchers will have the benefit of having junior Kinsey Biggerstaff behind the plate, who is entering her third season as starter.
Biggerstaff was a Second Team All-State selection last season.
"I'm looking for her to have a big junior year," Arens said. "She's been putting in a lot of work in the offseason, as well. She's now an upperclassmen, so she should be a leader too."
Canton also returns All-Region center fielder Macie Fisher, who will also be the leadoff hitter.
"I think our outfield is going to be phenomenal," Arens said. "It's hard for me in practice to get it past them. So, I think our defense will be just as strong."
Clay and Biggerstaff were also on the All-Region team last year.
The coaching staff is looking for a quartet of sophomores to take a step up this season -- Macy Glasgow, Allie Ruffcorn, Kielyn Ott and Kadee Guilfoyle.
"I'm looking for our sophomores to have a good year," Arens said. "They were all freshmen last year, so I'm looking for them to all really step up with that experience and become better for this year."
Canton is feeling optimistic about its offense coming into the 2022 season.
"These girls have been working hard in the offseason," Arens said. "One through nine, we are going to have solid hitting."
Another skill Canton has been working on in practice is base running.
"We work on that a lot," Arens said. "That becomes the difference between winning and losing sometimes. So, we work on that almost every day."
Defense has also been a priority for Canton, with the coaching staff spending time on situational fielding.
"We've done a lot of fielding and (worked on) situational things," Clay said. "Just getting us ready for live games."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 27 -- Mark Twain
Aug. 30 -- at Clopton
Sept. 1 -- Knox County
Sept. 3 -- at Monroe City Tournament
Sept. 6 -- at Westran
Sept. 7 -- at Bowling Green
Sept. 8 -- at North Shelby
Sept. 10 -- Canton Softball Cluster
Sept. 13 -- Highland
Sept. 15 -- Silex
Sept. 19 -- at Highland
Sept. 20 -- Macon
Sept. 22 -- Hannibal
Sept. 24 -- at Paris Tournament
Sept. 26 -- at Clark County
Sept. 27 -- Marion County
Sept. 29 -- Monroe City
Oct. 1 -- Schuyler County Tournament
Oct. 3 -- at Palmyra
Oct. 4 -- at Paris
Oct. 6 -- Scotland County
Oct. 10 -- at Louisiana
