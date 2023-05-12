Preston Brewer 3.27.JPG

Canton right-handed pitcher Preston Brewer delivers a pitch during a game on Monday, March 27 against Monroe City at Cottonbowl Field.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

QUEEN CITY, Mo. -- Canton turned to its ace for the opening round of the Class 2 District 6 tournament against Schuyler County on Friday.

Tigers sophomore Preston Brewer did not disappoint, earning the win on the mound after going 5.1 innings with five strikeouts to help Canton defeat the Rams 2-1.

