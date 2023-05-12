QUEEN CITY, Mo. -- Canton turned to its ace for the opening round of the Class 2 District 6 tournament against Schuyler County on Friday.
Tigers sophomore Preston Brewer did not disappoint, earning the win on the mound after going 5.1 innings with five strikeouts to help Canton defeat the Rams 2-1.
Canton got a rally going in the first inning when Drew Gottman was hit by a pitch and Brewer doubled, with Blake Bringer hitting a ground out RBI to score Gottman.
Gottman walked in the third inning and later advanced to third base on an error, and was once again driven in by a ground out by Bringer.
Blue Taylor pitched the final 1.2 innings in relief for the win.
Canton (7-9) will face Putnam County (18-7) in the second round of the Class 2 District 6 tournament at 5 p.m. on Monday at Schuyler County High School.
Bowling Green wins district opener
Bowling Green defeated Lutheran St. Charles 7-3 in the opening round of the Class 4 District 6 baseball tournament on Friday at Winfield High School.
The Bobcats (10-12) will face Winfield (16-6) in the second round of the Class 4 District 6 tournament at 4 p.m. on Monday at Winfield High School.
Mustangs advance to semifinals for first time in a decade
Marion County baseball is moving on to the second round of district play for the first time in a decade.
The Mustangs defeated Bevier 5-1 in the Class 1 District 13 quarterfinals on Friday night behind a dominant performance by Joey Lagemann on the mound.
Lagemann pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts to earn the win, limiting Bevier to just two hits, no walks and one unearned ru.
Mustangs center fielder Jackson Stewart went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs.
Mustangs third baseman Porter Britt went 2-for-3 with a double and a run.
Marion County (5-12) will face North Shelby (9-6) in the Class 1 District 13 semifinals at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.
