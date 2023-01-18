PALMYRA, Mo. -- Tournament time has been good for the Canton girls basketball team, who are the defending Tony Lenzini Tournament champions and won the Highland Tournament two weeks ago.
No. 2 seed Canton is another step closer in defending its title after defeating No. 7 seed Van-Far 59-25 in the opening round on Tuesday.
"We won the tournament last year," said Canton head coach Danielle Baker. "So it would be nice to get back to the championship game."
Canton was not in top shape during the first quarter, but still had a 11-4 lead by quarter's end.
During the second quarter, Canton put more distance between Van-Far, outscoring the Lady Indians by a 18-6 margin.
Canton junior Macie Fisher scored a late bucket and then got a steal and another basket on a fast break to close out the first half with a 29-10 lead.
Fisher finished with 11 points.
"I thought Macie did a good job of getting those steals and the basket on the defense," Baker said. "That was good to really get out there in transition."
Lady Tigers sophomore Macy Glasgow scored seven points during the second quarter after being held scoreless in the first quarter.
Glasgow finished with a team-high 13 points and went 5-for-9 from the free throw line.
"Macy Glasgow is a big part of our offense," Baker said. "So it's important that she gets to the free throw line as much as she can and finishes at the free throw line. That's something we are working on."
Canton senior Nariah Clay scored eight of her 10 total points during the third quarter.
Kielyn Ott and Kendall Weathers both added four points for Canton in the third quarter to help Canton increase its lead to 49-21 by quarter's end.
Baker said both Glasgow and Fisher had good performances during Tuesday's win.
"Macy and Macie both had great games," Baker said. "Things we worked on for both of them was just attacking the rim more and getting to the basket because they are both so long."
Canton (10-6) will face Hannibal (9-4) in the tournament semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
"We'll watch (the other quarterfinal) and prepare tomorrow after school," Baker said. "Then, take it game by game and get ready for Thursday night. Hopefully, we can have another big night."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.