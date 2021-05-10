Canton overcomes rough start to crush Highland

CANTON, Mo. — It was a rocky start for Canton during the first inning of Monday’s home game against Highland with the Cougars scoring three runs off a double from Drew Smith.
Down 3-0, Canton regained the momentum in the bottom half of the first inning. With one out, the Tigers drew four straight walks. Then, Brady Hoewing and Aydin Morlang came up with RBI singles and Evan Burbridge hit a sac fly to give Canton a 4-3 lead at the end of the first inning.
“That was very big momentum-wise to come back and score on them because sometimes when they score three ... the momentum will kind of change on you,” said Canton head coach Andy Anderson. “Then, you are pulling teeth trying to get back in a tough game. I thought bouncing back and scoring right away kind of got the momentum back to us.”
The Tigers took that momentum and ran with it to earn a 19-3 win over Highland in three innings.
Canton starting pitcher Kegan Birck settled after the first inning and did not allow any runs for the remainder of the game to earn the win. He would finish the game with six strikeouts, while allowing two hits, four walks and two earned runs.
Birck had been dealing with a sore arm going into Monday’s start.
“I thought he just gutted it out,” Anderson said. “We were going to pull him out in the (fourth) inning and he pretty much reached his pitch limit today. I thought he kind of sucked it up and did a good job.”
Canton added another run in the second inning when Garrett Lillard hit a sac fly to drive in courtesy runner Brendon Welker, who was running for Birck, to put the Tigers up 5-3.
Birck ran into some trouble in the third inning after walking the leadoff batter and allowing a single to Aidan Lay, who was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.
After walking the next batter, Birck was able to pick off Seth Evans at first base to record the second out. Birck then struck out Smith to get the third out.
Anderson said those two defensive plays were huge in limiting the damage in the top of the third inning.
(Center fielder) Sam (Arnold) did a good job of hitting the cutoff and Dalton (Berhorst) made the throw to (second baseman) Lucien Collins.” Anderson said. “That was a big out. Instead of second and third with no outs, we had a guy on third with one out. Kegan picked the guy off of first to get us out of a tough (first and third) situation.”
Canton batted around the lineup twice in the third inning, sending 18 batters to the plate and scoring 14 runs off of six hits, six walks, two hit batsman and two errors.
Anderson said the entire lineup produced during the third inning for Canton.
“We did a good job of being patient at the plate and making them throw strikes,” Anderson said. “We hit some balls hard and ran the bases hard. I thought Dalton Berhorst hit a couple of balls hard, especially the one to left field. Kegan hit a nice ball there late in the game.”
Birck went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs. Berhorst went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, a stolen base, four runs and an RBI. Lillard went 1-for-2 with a walk, three runs and two RBIs. Robert Sutton had a single, three walks, three runs, a stolen base and two RBIs.
Highland starting pitcher Coleman Hultz was the losing pitcher after going 2.1 innings with two strikeouts. He allowed five hits, eight walks and eight earned runs. The Cougars also pitched Logan Dawson and Davon Jennings in relief during the third inning.
Canton (10-6) will play Marion County (9-5) at La Plata on Friday at 4 p.m. in the Class 1 District 13 tournament.
Anderson said Canton will have to be prepared to face strong pitching when the Tigers play Marion County on Friday.
“They have a couple of left-handed pitchers and we’ve only seen a left-handed pitcher for two innings this year,” Anderson said. “We are going to have to get ready. We have a couple of guys (on the team) who throw left-handed, so we are going to use them to throw batting practice to kind of see the ball out of the other hand.”