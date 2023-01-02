LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- It wasn't easy, but Canton is moving on to the Highland girls basketball semifinals after defeating Kirksville 57-49 in the opening round on Monday night.

"We had some upperclassmen step up and hit some big shots," said Canton head coach Danielle Baker. "I also think we switched up defenses a couple of different times throughout the game. So I think that kind of helped keep them a little off-balance. We hit some timely 3's and executed our game plan."

