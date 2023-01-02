LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- It wasn't easy, but Canton is moving on to the Highland girls basketball semifinals after defeating Kirksville 57-49 in the opening round on Monday night.
"We had some upperclassmen step up and hit some big shots," said Canton head coach Danielle Baker. "I also think we switched up defenses a couple of different times throughout the game. So I think that kind of helped keep them a little off-balance. We hit some timely 3's and executed our game plan."
Shots weren't falling early on for either team, but the game remained close throughout the first half.
Canton would take a slim 14-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Kirksville would take the lead throughout most of the second quarter.
Canton's Kendall Weathers would drain a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give Canton back the lead.
Weathers would finish with 12 points, including a second key 3-pointer in the second half.
"We have a hammer of the game after every game," Baker said. "Kendall Weathers was our hammer of the game tonight, because of that 3-pointer. I thought it was huge. It gave us momentum and it gave us what we needed."
Canton would take a 30-27 lead to halftime.
Going into the second half, Canton maintained its momentum and would extend its lead to 44-34 by the end of the third quarter.
Canton's defense limited Kirksville to just seven points in the third quarter.
That would change in the fourth quarter when Kirksville made a late push.
Canton senior Nariah Clay would help seal the deal late in the game, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter and going 3-for-4 from the free throw line.
Clay finished with a game-high 23 points and six assists.
"I thought Nariah (did well) getting to the free throw line," Baker said. "She was able to distribute the ball really well tonight. Other people scoring around her is always helpful."
Kirksville sophomore Ellie Porter led her team in scoring with 13 points.
Canton (5-5) will face Keokuk in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We'll get ready at practice (Tuesday) and kind of regroup and work on a few things that I saw against California (on Dec. 30), Baker said. "We really haven't had much to work on that. I saw some things tonight we needed to work on and hopefully we can play in the championship."
