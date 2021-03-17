Canton has district baseball championship on its mind

CANTON, Mo. -- Canton went into last season looking for a district championship after finishing second in Class 1 District 13 in 2019.
However, the Tigers did not get a chance to compete for a district title with the 2020 season being called off.
"It was devastating what happened last year, for sure," said Canton senior catcher and pitcher Kegan Birck. "We had a pretty good team last year and we had a pretty good chance to do something. My brother lost his senior season, so that was devastating for him. But, it's pretty awesome to get back to the field and return to the game we love."
Canton last made the state tournament during the 2018 season and advanced to the second-round.
In the Tigers last actual season in 2019, Canton fell short to La Plata in the district championship game. It is a game Birck has not forgotten about.
"We've had a pretty good program for the past 10 years and we had some pretty good talent come through here," Birck said. "We definitely went down a little bit but we just got to keep working hard, keep doing what we are doing and we will be right there."
Canton head coach Andy Anderson also has the district championship in mind.
"Our goal is to get better every week and have the opportunity to win district," Anderson said.
Canton will rely on a senior trio of pitchers to lead the staff with Garrett Lillard, Trevor Logsdon and Birck.
The Tigers offense will be led by Birck, Lillard, first baseman/center fielder Sam Arnold and shortstop/pitcher Dalton Berhorst.
The most important player to Canton's defense will be junior Robert Sutton, who will be the primary center fielder and catch when Birck is pitching.
Canton will plug in sophomore Lucien Collins as its primary second baseman and either Logsdon or Lillard at third base. Junior Brady Hoewing will play right field and some second base. Evan Burbridge, Aydin Morlang and Tyler Biggerstaff will be options at the corner outfield spots.
The main competition in spring practices is to decide who to play in the corner outfield spots and if the ball club wants to use a designated hitter.
"We have spent a lot of time on team defenses and situations," Anderson said. "Our defensive (positioning) will move around a lot, depending on who is pitching."
Canton took advantage of the nicer weather earlier in the month to do drills in the field and take live batting practice.
With Canton short on players with varsity experience, the Tigers will rely on the leadership of its four seniors.
"We are going to have a lot of younger kids playing and starting for us, so they are going to have to step up big time this year," Birck said. "They are going to have to be ready to go and there's going to be a lot of tough situations we are going to be in this year. They are going to have to step up and I plan to help them do that. It's just a learning game, so we'll get through it."