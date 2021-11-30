2021-22 Canton girls basketball schedule
Nov. 23 -- Knox County (win)
Nov. 29 -- at Monroe City (win)
Dec. 3 -- at Palmyra
Dec. 7 -- at Clopton
Dec. 9 -- Clark County
Dec. 14 -- South Shelby
Dec. 16 -- Unity
Dec. 22 -- West Central at JWCC Shootout
Dec. 30 -- California at Moberly High School
Jan. 3-8 -- Highland Tournament
Jan. 11 -- at Highland
Jan. 14 -- North Shelby
Jan. 17-22 -- Tony Lenzini Tournament
Jan. 25 -- at Mark Twain
Jan. 31-Feb. 5 -- La Plata Invitational
Feb. 8 -- Keokuk
Feb. 11 -- at Silex
Feb. 14 -- Putnam County
Feb. 15 -- Marion County
Feb. 18 -- at Paris
