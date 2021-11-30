21-22 Canton girls hoops.jpg

The 2021-22 Canton girls basketball team. Team roster: Brooke Brewer, Nariah Clay, Macie Fisher, Emma Hultz, Delanie Pierce, Kendall Weathers, Macy Glasgow, Hanna Taylor, Allie Ruffcorn, Kielyn Ott and Kenzie Hultz.

2021-22 Canton girls basketball schedule

Nov. 23 -- Knox County (win)

Nov. 29 -- at Monroe City (win)

Dec. 3 -- at Palmyra

Dec. 7 -- at Clopton

Dec. 9 -- Clark County

Dec. 14 -- South Shelby

Dec. 16 -- Unity

Dec. 22 -- West Central at JWCC Shootout

Dec. 30 -- California at Moberly High School

Jan. 3-8 -- Highland Tournament

Jan. 11 -- at Highland

Jan. 14 -- North Shelby

Jan. 17-22 -- Tony Lenzini Tournament

Jan. 25 -- at Mark Twain

Jan. 31-Feb. 5 -- La Plata Invitational

Feb. 8 -- Keokuk

Feb. 11 -- at Silex

Feb. 14 -- Putnam County

Feb. 15 -- Marion County

Feb. 18 -- at Paris

