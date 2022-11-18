CANTON, Mo. -- There's recent championship experience with Canton's girls basketball team.
Although it doesn't come from basketball, seven members of Canton's team were part of the Class 1 state championship softball team.
"I do think their success in softball will carry over to basketball," said Canton head coach Danielle Baker. "I just think the championship mindset and mental blocks to overcome adversity are things hard to teach. So they have those skills in their toolbox."
That is a feeling shared by players.
"That's what I'm hoping," said Canton senior guard Nariah Clay. "I feel like us as a team and the people who play softball will have that same intensity and want to feel that fun again. So I think that strive and passion will continue to hopefully make a run in basketball, too."
Canton has been focusing on conditioning during preseason practices.
"I spent a lot of time (working on) conditioning because we want to push the ball a lot," Baker said. "So that's what we've been working on. Also defense and obviously shooting because we want to be good shooters."
Canton is coming off a generally successful regular season last year, finishing 18-8.
Although it was a four-game improvement from the previous season, it was ultimately disappointing with Canton falling to Schuyler County 55-52 in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals.
"I think as a team we have very high expectations for ourselves in wanting to make that postseason run because last year we got cut short a little bit," Clay said. "I think if we just keep our heads up and we keep set on those goals, then we will be able to reach those goals."
Clay was the team's leading scorer last season and is one of two seniors on Canton, joining fellow senior Brooke Brewer.
"I think our offense will be pretty good," Clay said. "We had a pretty good offensive record last year and I think we will be good on the 3, inside and down low. I think we'll have it all."
Clay also feels good about Canton's defense.
"If we stay out of foul trouble, we'll be just fine," Clay said. "I think that comes with moving our feet and everything. I think as long as we stay calm and stay on ourselves and keep talking, we'll be fine. It comes down to communication."
Junior guards Macie Fisher and Emma Hultz took major steps up last year.
Junior forward Kendall Weathers established herself as an inside presence.
"The roles are never the same because kids grow up and they kind of fill out and get stronger, faster and more mature," Baker said. "So roles do start to change depending on how hard they worked over the summer. They might have become better shooters or better rebounders."
Other key returning players include sophomores Macy Glasgow, Allie Ruffcorn and Kielyn Ott.
"Some of the younger kids that were freshmen (last year) and are sophomores this year are kind of finding their voice and becoming more pivotal players," Baker said. "I think leadership roles and scoring roles will shift a little bit. So it will be interesting to see how that stuff plays out."
Baker expects to get plenty of punch off the bench this season.
"Overall, you are still going to see the same people, but I think we'll have a lot of noise on the bench," Baker said. "I think we will have a lot of points come off the bench."
One area that Canton wants to improve upon is rebounding.
"That's something we always have to work on," Baker said. "All four of my years, we've always had to work on rebounding. We need to rebound well, just because if we don't we are a much smaller team than everybody else. As long as we rebound, I think we'll be just fine."
Canton will compete in three tournaments this season -- the Highland, Tony Lenzini and La Plata Invitational.
The Lady Tigers defeated host Palmyra in last season's Tony Lenzini Tournament, its first win in that tournament since 2009.
"They are going to be tough tournaments and they always are," Clay said. "If we keep our heads up and just come into every game with the fire we did last year in the Palmyra Tournament, I think we'll be (fine)."
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 22 -- at Knox County
Nov. 28 -- Monroe City
Dec. 2 -- Palmyra
Dec. 6 -- Clopton
Dec. 8 -- at Clark County
Dec. 13 -- at South Shelby
Dec. 15 -- at Unity
Dec. 20 -- at Schuyler County
Dec. 22 -- Burlington Notre Dame
Jan. 2-7 -- Highland Tournament
Jan. 10 -- Highland
Jan. 13 -- at North Shelby
Jan. 16-21 -- Tony Lenzini Tournament
Jan. 24 -- Mark Twain
Jan. 30-Feb. 4 -- La Plata Invitational
Feb. 7 -- at Keokuk
Feb. 10 -- Silex
Feb. 13 -- at Putnam County
Feb. 14 -- at Marion County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.