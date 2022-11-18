22-23 Canton girls basketball.JPG

The 2022-23 Canton girls basketball team. Front row left to right: Emma Hultz, Brooke Brewer, Kendall Weathers, Nariah Clay, Macy Glasgow, Macie Fisher, Kadence Taylor and Emma Thrower. Middle row: Sonoma Schmitz, Makenna Boll, Kielyn Ott, Sophie Slater and Brenna Brewer. Back row: Madilyn Nelson, Allie Ruffcorn, Kenzie Hultz, Mary Kate McReynolds and Sadie Hinton.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

CANTON, Mo. -- There's recent championship experience with Canton's girls basketball team.

Although it doesn't come from basketball, seven members of Canton's team were part of the Class 1 state championship softball team.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.