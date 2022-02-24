QUEEN CITY, Mo. — The Canton girls basketball team fell to Schuyler County 57-54 in the Class 2 District 6 semifinal on Wednesday night.
Canton finishes the season with an 18-8 record.
The Canton boys basketball Class 2 District 6 semifinal game against Knox County was moved back to Friday at 7:30 p.m. because of winter weather on Thursday.
