QUEEN CITY, Mo. -- Canton's postseason run is over after falling to Putnam County 9-4 in the Class 2 District 6 semifinal on Monday.
The Tigers took an early lead after scoring on consecutive hit by pitches by Blake Bringer and Kyle Frazier with the base loaded in the first inning.
Canton made it 3-0 when Blue Taylor hit a RBI double in the third inning.
After scoring one run in the bottom of the third inning, Putnam County took the lead in the fifth inning after exploding for seven runs.
Canton added it last run in the sixth inning off an RBI single by Brendon Welker.
The Tigers finish the season with a 7-10 record and will graduate Frazier and Lucien Collins.
Mustangs lose to North Shelby in slugfest
Marion County had its offense firing on all cylinders early on in the Class 1 District 13 semifinals on Monday at La Plata High School.
The Mustangs held four-run leads on two separate occasions, but allowed seven runs in the late innings to fall to North Shelby 13-11.
Jackson Stewart got the start on the mound and went four innings with six strikeouts; while allowing five hits, eight walks and seven earned runs.
Root Cheney and Paden Olson both pitched in relief for Marion County.
Joey Lagemann went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Stewart went 2-for-5 with two runs and one RBI.
Cheney went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Nick Kelso went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Marion County finishes the 2023 season with a 5-13 record and will graduate Cheney and Cannon Wolfe.
Bobcats fall to Winfield in district semis
Bowling Green fell to Winfield 11-1 in the Class 4 District 6 semifinals on Monday at Winfield High School.
The Bobcats finish the season with a 10-13 record and will graduate Camden Fisher, Alex Miller and Gavyn Potter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.