CANTON, Mo. -- Canton faced off against Class 2 No. 4 ranked Putnam County at home Monday, falling 65-51.
Tigers senior Dalton Berhorst and freshman Preston Brewer both scored 13 points to lead the team.
Canton (6-16) will host Marion County (5-15) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in its next game.
