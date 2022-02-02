LA PLATA, Mo. — The Canton boys basketball team fell to North Shelby 51-49 on a buzzer-beater in the first round of the La Plata Tournament on Tuesday.
Tigers freshman Preston Brewer led the way in scoring with 13 points, while senior Brady Hoewing added 11 points.
Canton (6-13) will play in the La Plata Tournament consolation semifinals in its next game.
