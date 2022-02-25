QUEEN CITY, Mo. — The Canton boys basketball team fell to Knox County 56-48 in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals on Friday.
Tigers senior Dalton Berhorst led the way in scoring with 18 points, while junior Kyle Frazier added 13 points.
Canton finishes the season with a 8-17 record.
