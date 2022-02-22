STAFF REPORT
Canton defeated Schuyler County 69-65 in overtime in the Class 2 District 6 boys basketball quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Tigers senior Dalton Berhorst scored a team-high 26 points, while junior Kyle Frazier added 16 points.
Canton (8-16) will face Knox County (14-10) in the district semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
