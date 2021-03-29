CANTON, Mo. -- A seven-run second inning was the difference in Monday's game between Canton and Monroe City, with the Tigers defeating the Panthers 11-1 in five innings at Canton.
Canton senior starting pitcher Trevor Logsdon kept the Panthers off-balance offensively, striking out 11 Monroe City batters. Logsdon held Monroe City to just two hits, five walks and one earned run in his win.
"(Logsdon) kind of composed himself after he had a couple of rough spots there," said Canton head coach Andy Anderson. "He got back in the strike zone and made some good pitches. Overall, he pitched really well considering it's his first time out on the mound tonight."
Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham said his team may have had some first-game jitters.
"I just told the guys we got to be able to score runs," Vanlandingham said. "Canton is a good ball club, but we have to have less strikeouts and more hits. That's what we are here for, to get better."
After a scoreless first inning, Canton's offense exploded in the bottom of the second inning.
Canton first baseman Sam Arnold both started the rally and finished it in the second inning, hitting a leadoff double and then hitting a two-RBI double in his second time up in the inning.
Other key hits in the second inning from Canton included a RBI single from right fielder Brady Hoewing, a sacrifice RBI from catcher Kegan Birck, two-RBI single from shortstop Dalton Berhorst and an RBI single from Logsdon.
"(Arnold) had two big hits," Anderson said. "The one with the (Monroe City) center fielder (in the fourth inning) looked like he lost the ball. The other couple of times, Sam hit the ball pretty hard."
Monroe City had an opportunity to score in the third inning when center fielder Owen Fuemmeler hit a single and starting pitcher Bo Patterson walked to start the frame. However, the Panthers were unable to score with Logsdon striking out the final two batters of the inning.
"I mentioned to the guys any time you get first and second with nobody out, you got to get some runs in," Vanlandingham said. "We just couldn't get anything across the plate tonight."
Canton scored two runs in the fourth inning aided by a Monroe City error to increase the Tigers lead to 9-1.
The Panthers finally broke through in the fifth inning when third baseman Gavin Mudd hit a RBI single to drive in shortstop Brady Jones.
The Tigers put the game away in the fifth after a RBI double from Logsdon and a RBI single from third baseman Garrett Lillard.
Panthers junior Bo Patterson started the game and went 2.1 innings with four strikeouts. He was relieved by Brady Jones, who went one inning with two strikeouts. Colten Barger and Carter Jones also pitched in relief for Monroe City.
"Overall, I thought our pitchers pitched pretty well," Vanlandingham said. "We didn't walk a lot of guys. We threw strikes. Obviously, they did their job, but our defense kind of failed with too many errors."
Monroe City (0-1) will host Paris (0-1) in its next game on Tuesday and then host Westran (0-2) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
"I told the guys we got to put the bat on the ball, got to play good defense and got to throw strikes," Vanlandingham said. "First game jitters are out of the way. It's over with and let's go on."
Canton (1-0) has two road games in the next two days. The Tigers will play Mark Twain (0-1) on Tuesday and Palmyra (2-1) on Wednesday.
"We are just going to give Garrett Lillard the ball (Tuesday) and see what we can do," Anderson said. "We got another game on Wednesday, so we got to hang in there with pitch counts and have enough guys ready to get us through the next two days."