PALMYRA, Mo. -- Canton defeated Mark Twain 64-55 in the consolation semifinals of the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament in the late game on Wednesday night.
Canton senior Dalton Berhorst scored his 1,000th career point and put up a team-high 25 points in Canton's win. Senior Brady Hoewing scored 13 points.
Mark Twain junior Lakoda Preston scored a team-high 17 points, while freshman Sam Northcutt added 16 points and junior Conner Eckler put up 13 points.
Mark Twain (4-11) has been eliminated from the tournament and will have a re-match against Canton (5-8) at home in its next game on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m..
Canton (5-8) will play in the consolation final on Friday at 6:30 p.m. It will be either Van-Far or Clark County, who play in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 9 p.m.
