QUEEN CITY, Mo. — Canton defeated Knox County 72-21 in the Class 2 District 6 girls basketball quarterfinals on Monday.
Lady Tigers sophomore Macie Fisher led the way in scoring with 25 points. Junior Nariah Clay added 19 points and freshman Macy Glasgow put up 14 points.
Canton (18-7) will play Schuyler County (22-3) in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.