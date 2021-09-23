HANNIBAL -- There was plenty of offense in Thursday's softball game between Hannibal and Canton at Veterans Sports Complex.
Canton's bats were more potent with the Lady Tigers earning a 15-7 over Hannibal.
"I thought they did well," said Canton head coach Kristyn Caldwell. "In the last few games, we haven't scored as much as we like. So it was nice to come out today with our bats (going), one through nine."
Hannibal struck first when Chloe Simms singled, stole second and scored on a RBI ground out from Alyssa Hart.
Simms had a big day for the Lady Pirates, going 3-for-3 with a walk, three stolen bases and three runs in the leadoff spot.
"That's what we need," said Hannibal head coach Andrew Pollard. "If she gets going, it's very similar to Sydney (Hart) last year when she got going. You saw in the first inning what happens."
Canton kicked off a rally in the second inning with the bunt. Macy Glasgow bunted with two runners on and wound up scoring both runners on a Hannibal throwing error. Allie Ruffcorn then drove in Glasgow on a suicide squeeze to put the Lady Tigers up 3-1.
Nariah Clay would then hit a two-RBI double to put Canton up 5-1. Clay would go 3-for-5 with two triples, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored.
"Nariah broke open (today)," Caldwell said. "She had some really good hits the past few days, but they've been right to people. So she's finally found the gaps and she really connected today."
Hannibal answered with a three-run bottom of the second inning to narrow Canton's lead to 5-4. Alana Pfiefer had the key hit, coming through with a two-out, three-RBI triple.
Canton added another run in the fifth inning when Kenzie Guilfoyle scored on a Hannibal error.
The Lady Tigers broke the game wide open in the sixth inning by batting around and scoring five runs. Canton batted around again in the seventh inning and scored four runs.
Despite being down 11 runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Hannibal's batters were locked in at the plate. The Lady Pirates would score three runs in the last frame.
Emilee Wilson went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored for Hannibal. Stormy Rickey went 1-for-2 with a double and run scored.
Hart pitched a complete game with two strikeouts, while allowing 10 hits, two walks and five earned runs.
"(Hart) did great," Pollard said. "She came out firing and that's what we needed her to do. Her job this year on the rubber is to throw strikes, be able to give Kylie rest and keep us in games. For the first four innings or so, she did."
Emma Hultz started the game for Canton and went two innings and allowed four earned runs. Guilfoyle pitched the remaining five innings to earn the win.
"Emma is a sophomore, so I wanted to give her some time," Caldwell said. "She did very well for us, but I then wanted to put our senior Kenzie Guilfoyle back in to close it out."
Macie Fisher went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two stolen bases for Canton. Kinsey Biggerstaff went 2-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and two runs. Hultz went 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored.
Canton (7-3) will compete in the Paris Tournament on Saturday and host Clark County (7-8) on Monday at 5 p.m.
"We are just going to go back and work on our swings and touch up on defense," Caldwell said. "Then be ready to go on Saturday."
Hannibal (4-13) will play at Moberly (8-6) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
"We are going to focus on the small things," Pollard said. "They got two runs on bunts and I believe that we could have done something like a pump fake to get them out at home. Maybe be more aggressive there. Just continue our hitting. If we can hit against Moberly on Monday, we are going to be in good shape."