CENTER, Mo. -- Canton defeated Mark Twain 61-25 in Tuesday's girls basketball game at Mark Twain High School.
Canton junior Nariah Clay led the way in scoring with 15 points, while sophomore Macie Fisher added 13 points.
Mark Twain senior Emily Evans scored a team-high eight points, while senior Anna Echternacht scored seven points.
Mark Twain (6-10) will host Marion County in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Up next for Canton (12-5) is the La Plata Invitational, which runs from Jan. 31-Feb. 5.
