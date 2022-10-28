SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- It wasn't easy, but Canton has advanced to the Class 1 state championship game.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- It wasn't easy, but Canton has advanced to the Class 1 state championship game.
The Lady Tigers rallied back to defeat Marion C. Early 3-2 in the Class 1 state semifinals at Killian Softball Complex on Friday afternoon.
For the first four innings, Canton junior Emma Hultz and Marion C. Early junior Hailey Presley stifled each others offenses.
Hultz would earn the win after pitching a complete game with eight strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, a walk and two earned runs.
Presley was the losing pitcher after going six innings with four strikeouts; while allowing eight hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Canton had several opportunities to score in the first four innings, but Presley pitched out of jams several times.
The first three Lady Panther batters reached on singles to start the fourth inning, but Hultz would strike out the next three Marion C. Early batters to pitch out of a bases loaded jam.
The Lady Panthers finally broke through in the top of the fifth inning when Presley hit a two-RBI single that drove in Lauren Taylor and Maggie Painter.
Canton struck back in the bottom of the fifth with Nariah Clay coming through with a two-out solo home run. Soon after Kinsey Biggerstaff hit a bloop double to score Madison Gorrell and tie the game at 2-2.
Canton took the lead in the sixth inning when Kielyn Ott hit a sacrifice fly that scored Allie Ruffcorn.
Clay went 1-for-3 with walk and a solo home run. Gorrell went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Biggerstaff went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Canton (26-5) will face Polo (26-0) in the Class 1 state championship game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will attempt to win their second state title, with Canton winning last in 2017.
