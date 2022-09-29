CANTON, Mo. -- Despite an earlier loss to Monroe City this season and an early deficit, Canton kept battling during Thursday's game at Cottonbowl Field.
The Lady Tigers would rally back to earn a 7-2 win over Monroe City to celebrate senior night.
"I think that we came out with a lot more intensity, fire and passion," said Canton head coach Kristyn Arens. "That was the difference. I feel like anytime you play a team twice helps, but I think it's more of our presence when we stepped out on the field that was the difference for us."
After the game, Canton recognized its two seniors -- Nariah Clay and Madison Gorrell.
"They are the glue to this team and they just have so much leadership and experience," Arens said. "Their stats are just insane between the two of them."
The Lady Panthers broke out to an early 2-0 lead after Emily Freidank hit a sacrifice fly to score Lucy Pratt and Perri Dimmitt singled to score Cahlin Chapman.
It was a case of missed opportunities for Monroe City, who left six base runners on after the first inning and were unable to score any additional runs.
"We started off strong and had confidence," said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. "We were playing a little pumped up and then hit some adversity. We are just not adjusting. If something goes wrong we can't pick ourselves up."
Chinn added that Monroe City needs to do a better job of hitting with runners on.
"We just got to score more runs," Chinn said. "That's all it comes down to. We left a lot of base runners on again."
Canton started Allie Ruffcorn and took her out after the first inning and replaced her with Emma Hultz.
Hultz pitched the remaining six innings to earn the win. She had nine strikeouts, while allowing two walks, four hits and no earned runs.
"Emma came in and did a wonderful job," Arens said. "She's been kind of battling some injuries, so we've been trying to limit (her innings)."
Canton was able to pick up a run in the second inning when Hultz walked and later scored on a wild pitch.
The fifth inning is when Canton finally broke through after a slow start.
"We were just not hitting the gaps and they made some good defensive plays," Arens said. "You just got to keep fighting and those holes will fall.
Canton would break through to score four runs and take a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning.
Macie Fisher hit an inside-the-park home run that also drove in Kielyn Ott, while Kinsey Biggerstaff hit a two-run home run that drove in Gorrell.
Canton added two more runs in the sixth inning when Gorrell hit a single that drove in Ott and Fisher.
Gorrell would finish the game going 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.
Pratt pitched a complete game for Monroe City with six strikeouts. She allowed eight hits, three walks and six earned runs.
At the plate, Pratt went 2-for-3 with a walk, double and a run.
"She's on fire," Chinn said. "We need to rest her a little bit. She's been throwing in a lot of games ... I don't want to wear her down."
Monroe City (8-8) and Canton (14-5) both compete in the Schuyler Tournament on Saturday.
Canton will open up the tournament against Schuyler County (5-11) at 9 a.m.
"I think we just got to take this win and roll with it," Arens said. "Just keep this same intensity up and continue to play our game."
Monroe City will play Scotland County (5-11) in the first round at 10:30 a.m.
"We just got to keep working," Chinn said. "We got to keep fighting. We've got to figure out how to adjust and put the ball in play."
