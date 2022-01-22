PALMYRA, Mo. -- Canton rode a hot start to defeat Palmyra 68-54 to win the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament championship on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers 3-point attack was on point, as Canton scored 10 3-pointers on its way to their first Tony Lenzini Tournament championship in 13 years.
Canton came out the gate firing and took a 19-3 lead over Palmyra after a quarter of play, with the Lady Panthers struggling to get any offensive rhythm.
By halftime, the Lady Tigers held a 41-16 lead as Palmyra spent the halftime break trying to regroup.
The Lady Panthers improved their play in the second half and would outscore Canton by a 38-27 margin in the final two quarters. However, it would be too little, too late.
Canton had four players reach double-digit scoring with sophomore Macie Fisher leading the way with 17 points.
Lady Tigers junior Nariah Clay and sophomore Emma Hultz both scored 14 points. Freshman Macy Glasgow scored 11 points.
Lady Panthers sophomore Candra King scored a team-high 22 points, while freshman Sydney Compton added 10 points.
Canton (11-5) will play at Mark Twain (6-9) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in its next game.
Palmyra (11-6) will play at Brookfield (3-5) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in its next game.
