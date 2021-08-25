Canton boys soccer looking to close the gap

CANTON, Mo. — Canton is looking to tighten up its defense as the Tigers attempt to advance further into the boys soccer postseason.
Tigers head coach Sarah Mueller is aiming to both increase scoring and reduce points allowed this season after being outscored in 2020.
“We have been working on a lot of possession,” Mueller said. “Working on a lot of fundamentals and doing everything the right way.”
Inconsistency held the Tigers to a 4-10-2 record last season and a first-round postseason exit after falling to Southern Boone in the Class 1 District 3 Tournament.
Senior midfielder Brady Hoewing wants the team to finish above .500 and compete for a district championship.
“(This summer), I would come up to the field and a bunch of these other guys would come with me,” Hoewing said. “I’m always trying to improve my game, rather if it’s for this sport or another. I’m always trying to do something to help the team and help the school win something.”
Hoewing looks to himself as a leader on the offensive end of the field and tries to set an example for his younger teammates.
“I think our team’s offense will be the best it’s been in awhile,” Hoewing said. “I think we are really well-rounded and we have multiple people who can play different positions all around the field.”
Other key offensive players includes senior Dalton Berhorst and sophomore Zach Sparrow, who scored 17 goals last season.
The defensive end of field with be a top priority for Canton with freshmen Preston Brewer and Tyler Frazier competing for the starting goalkeeper job.
Canton will rely on senior Robert Sutton to be a leader on defense, along with Aydin Morlang and Ryley McDaniel.
“(Sutton) has got a big role on the team because we are starting a freshman goalkeeper,” Mueller said. “So his leadership in the back is going to be huge for us.”
Mueller said both freshmen goalkeepers are quick learners who are doing what it takes to keep the ball from going into the back of the net.
“I have some pretty high expectations for our two goalkeepers,” Mueller said. “Preston Brewer and Tyler Frazier are pretty neck-and-neck right now. I can see them playing a half each and not giving up much by subbing the other one in to play goal.”
Each goalkeeper may get some playing time in the field when not guarding the net.
“Until we get established as a team, we are going to switch up our lineup and positions,” Mueller said. “Who can play what? We are very versatile this year and have people who can play multiple positions.”
2021 Schedule
Aug. 27 — at Winfield
Sept. 2 — Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 6 — at Quincy
Sept. 7 — at Moberly
Sept. 16 — Hannibal
Sept. 17 — at Missouri Military Academy
Sept. 20 — Quincy
Sept. 22-25 — Warrior Classic
Sept. 27 — Elsberry with Silex
Oct. 4 — Southern Boone
Oct. 5 — Missouri Military Academy
Oct. 11 — at Quincy Notre Dame
Oct. 14 — Kirksville
Oct. 18 — at Elsberry
Oct. 25 — at Father Tolton
Oct. 28 — Fulton