Mark Twain fell in its home opener to Canton 17-12 in a slugfest on Tuesday.
Mark Twain had a 7-4 lead by the third inning and took a 9-4 lead after a two-run home run by Chase Haner.
Canton scored one run in the fifth inning, but exploded with a 11-run inning in the sixth inning to take a 16-12 lead.
Haner went 4-4 and also hit a double to go with his home run. Landon Moss had three hits.
Mark Twain (0-1) will host Montgomery County (2-2) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Canton (2-1) will host Unity (1-1) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
