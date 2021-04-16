EDINA, Mo. — The Canton baseball team ended a two-game losing streak on Friday, defeating Knox County 6-1 at Knox County High School.
Tigers starting pitcher Garret Lillard pitched a complete game with five strikeouts, while allowing four hits, one walk and one earned run. He also added two hits.
Canton’s Trevor Logsdon went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs. Dalton Berhorst went 2-for-3 with three runs. Brady Hoewing had two hits and two RBIs.
Canton (5-3) will play at Moberly (2-7) in its next game on Thursday.