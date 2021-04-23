CANTON, Mo. — The Canton baseball team defeated Clark County 11-3 on Friday at Canton High School.
The game was tied at 3-3 going into the fifth inning when Canton scored four in the fifth inning and then scored four in the sixth inning.
Garrett Lillard was the winning pitcher for Canton. Keegan Birck went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Trevor Logsdon and Dalton Berhorst both went 3-for-5 with two RBIS. Aydin Morlang went 3-for-4.
Canton (6-4) will once again play Clark County on Monday, this time at Clark County High School.