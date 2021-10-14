CANTON, Mo. — Canton defeated Knox County 16-0 in four innings in the Class 1 District 9 on Thursday to advance to the district championship game.
Kenzie Guilfoyle earned the win after getting seven strikeouts. Kinsey Biggerstaff had two triples and two RBIs. Kadee Guilfoyle had four RBIs.
Canton (18-4) will play North Shelby on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the district title game at Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.