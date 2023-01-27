Candra King.jpg

File photo of Palmyra junior Candra King (25) taking the ball to the basket during the Panthers game against Marion County in the opening round of the 98th Annual Monroe City girls basketball tournament on Dec. 6, 2022.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

PALMYRA, Mo. -- A strong performance by junior forward Candra King helped the Palmyra girls basketball team defeat Clarence Cannon Conference foe Macon 72-46 on the road Friday.

King led Palmyra in both scoring and rebounds, putting up 19 points and pulling down seven rebounds.

