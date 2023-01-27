PALMYRA, Mo. -- A strong performance by junior forward Candra King helped the Palmyra girls basketball team defeat Clarence Cannon Conference foe Macon 72-46 on the road Friday.
King led Palmyra in both scoring and rebounds, putting up 19 points and pulling down seven rebounds.
After falling behind 3-0 early, Palmyra went on a 21-1 run to take command of the game. Palmyra had a 35-18 lead by halftime.
Palmyra played stifling defense, coming away with 18 steals and three blocked shots. Clare Williams came away with a team-high six steals.
The Lady Panthers had a total of 28 rebounds. Finishing second behind King in boards was Sydney Compton with six.
Besides King, three other Lady Panthers reached double figures in scoring. Compton racked up 14 points, Ashley Bode contributed 12 points and Taytum White pitched in 12 points.
Palmyra (16-4) will host Clark County in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.